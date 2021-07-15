“Emotionally and physically it is taking a toll,” some firefighters feeling drained while battling Bootleg Fire

KLAMATH, Co. – The Bootleg Fire reaching 5% containment –and growing 10,000 acres since Tuesday. As the community tries to heal, so do the firefighters who are working endlessly to fight the flames. The week-long fire has both firefighters and evacuees drained. But with some new teams coming on-scene and helping, there’s hope.
The Bootleg Fire still growing within Klamath and Lake County, but fire teams are taking any win they can.
“The fire is really doing what it wants to do,” said Gert Zoutendijk, Public Information Officer for Bootlang Fire.
The Bootleg Fire has gone on for more than a week. And firefighters are feeling the strain.
“Emotionally and physically it is taking a toll and it’s draining,” said Zoutendijk.
This week, fire crews met some special friends. Amber and Probe are therapy dogs they’re trying to help these heroes any way they can.
“Even if it’s just for a moment firefighters are able to take their mind off of what they’re doing and being tired. It’s worth it and it’s what really works,” said Zoutendijk.
While firefighters appreciate the community’s generosity they can’t personally accept any donations. They suggest donating food and supplies to evacuees.
Fire crews on the ground tell me while last night was a win, Wednesday the fire is again spreading quickly. As more fires in the area pop up, officials told NBC5 News the fire is far from over.
