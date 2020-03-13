Home
Employees laid off due to Coronavirus may be eligible for benefits

Employees laid off due to Coronavirus may be eligible for benefits

Local News Regional Top Stories , , ,

Whether you are under the weather or not many people have been affected financially by the Coronavirus.

Companies around the country are closing their doors temporarily to eliminate possible exposure to the illness.

If you’ve been temporarily laid off, you may be able to receive unemployment insurance benefits. The state of Oregon has a list of scenarios on its website for eligibility to workers affected by the global virus.

For more information click HERE.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »