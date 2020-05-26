Home
Ensuring boating safety during Memorial Day

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — With people out on the water celebrating memorial day Monday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office wants to make sure it’s safe fun.

At least five people have died in Oregon’s waters during the pandemic. The Oregon Marine Board says it’s because the water is cold and people are not wearing life jackets.

Deputies were out patrolling waterways across Jackson County, making sure everyone is following the law when it comes to life jackets, whistles, and necessary paperwork.

While Oregon boating laws allow open containers of alcohol in boats, boat operators cannot be impaired or over the legal limit. That also applies for motorized boats, rafts, kayaks, and paddle boards. If you aren’t sure of the rules and regulations, they’re posted at every boat launch.

