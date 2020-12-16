EOC providing new details about Almeda Fire clean-up efforts

John Vial with the Emergency Operations Center says setting up mobile home parks and finding transitional housing is in progress.
He says 256 people still need direct housing.
Vial says step one of the clean-up process, making sure all sites have no toxic waste, is finished and now sites can be cleaned up.
“There is 2 major contracting efforts that the state is doing, the first is tree removal, the state has issued 6 contracts with 3 different firms totaling $140,654,000,” said Vial.
He says the state has also awarded 5 contracts to 3 different firms totaling nearly 150 million dollars to clean up ash and other debris.
The clean-up will begin on January 4th, starting with ‘Bear Creek Mobile Park’ in Ashland, ‘North Ridge Estates’ off of Highway 99 and ‘Mountain View Mobile Home Park’ in Talent.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.