Home
EP School Dist. cheerleading team quarantining after COVID-19 case

EP School Dist. cheerleading team quarantining after COVID-19 case

Local News Top Stories , ,

EAGLE POINT, Ore. —The Eagle Point School District says its entire high school cheerleading team is on the sidelines. They’re quarantining after a Covid case, that could have all been avoided.

According to ODE guidelines, the district says that mask-wearing isn’t required for after-school activities.  The district says if the team was wearing masks, the team would not need to quarantine.

A mask needs to be worn over your mouth and nose to be considered “on properly,” according to the district.

It hopes this is a lesson to others, that mask-wearing drastically reduces quarantine numbers.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »