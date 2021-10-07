EP School Dist. cheerleading team quarantining after COVID-19 case

EAGLE POINT, Ore. —The Eagle Point School District says its entire high school cheerleading team is on the sidelines. They’re quarantining after a Covid case, that could have all been avoided.
According to ODE guidelines, the district says that mask-wearing isn’t required for after-school activities. The district says if the team was wearing masks, the team would not need to quarantine.
A mask needs to be worn over your mouth and nose to be considered “on properly,” according to the district.
It hopes this is a lesson to others, that mask-wearing drastically reduces quarantine numbers.
