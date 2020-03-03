Home
EPHS junior wins state title in girls wrestling

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — First, she became Eagle Point High School’s first female wrestler to win regionals.

Now, Shayla McNulty’s continuing to make school history by winning a state title.

McNulty took first place in the 130 pound weight class at the state tournament in Portland.

She says winning this past weekend still has her on cloud nine.

“It’s amazing because I know I’ve put in so much work even if not everybody knows it. I remember two years ago just thinking about the girls that were in my position, and just wanting to be there,” said McNulty.

She says this win was for one specific style of wrestling known as folk style.

She is going to state again for the other styles, freestyle and greco, in the upcoming weeks.

After that, she will attend nationals this summer in North Dakota.

