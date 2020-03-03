EPHS junior wins state title in girls wrestling

Now, Shayla McNulty’s continuing to make school history by winning a state title.
McNulty took first place in the 130 pound weight class at the state tournament in Portland.
She says winning this past weekend still has her on cloud nine.
“It’s amazing because I know I’ve put in so much work even if not everybody knows it. I remember two years ago just thinking about the girls that were in my position, and just wanting to be there,” said McNulty.
She says this win was for one specific style of wrestling known as folk style.
She is going to state again for the other styles, freestyle and greco, in the upcoming weeks.
After that, she will attend nationals this summer in North Dakota.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.