EPHS returning to in-person learning, following 4 students testing positive for COVID-19

EAGLE POINT, Ore. –Eagle Point High School is going back to in-person learning tomorrow after 4 students tested positive for COVID-19.
Eagle Point School District Superintendent, Andy Kovach, announced the move in a press release.
He said the sick students will quarantine for 14 days before being allowed back onto campus.
He says if you weren’t contacted by phone or email by the school district or the Jackson County Public Health Department, your student is not considered to be a ‘close contact’.
He said the school has been thoroughly cleaned.
CORRECTION: This article previously stated students were going back to remote learning. Students are in fact returning to campus for in-person learning tomorrow, May 13th.
