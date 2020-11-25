Home
EPHS students weld railing for historic Butte Creek Mill

EAGLE POINT, Ore. —Teacher Daniel Langston and his welding students have been hard at work crafting a railing for the mill.

It’s still being rebuilt after the 2015 Christmas morning fire.

Langston has students from his advanced welding class volunteering their time.

“We all put our own time into this, this is all volunteer work, we are not getting anything out of it except for the good of the community and being able to help other people out and it also gets us back into school for a little bit and so its a lot of hard work but I think it’ll be worth it for the community,” says student, Isabella Camarena.

The group is about a quarter of the way done with the project. They expect to be half way done by the end of December.

The Butte Creek Mill Foundation says they hope to open back up early next year.

