Escaped debris fire burns through six properties

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – An escaped debris burn, burned through six properties in grants pass Saturday.

Rural Metro said at around 4 pm Saturday they got a call about a vegetation fire in the 2,000 block of Allen Creek Road.

The Fire Department said initially Allendale Elementary School was reported to be involved in the fire, but crews quickly determined the fire was far away from the school.

Firefighters said the fire spread across six properties, being pushed by the wind through dry vegetation, damaging fences, a shipping container, and a power pole in the area.

Officials said the fire was caused by a property owner’s brush fire and was about half an acre in size.

“Even though it was a burn day the conditions were conducive, if not prepared a person could lose control of a fire easily by the wind that was blowing and the brush nearby,” said Austin Prince, Operations Chief with Rural Metro Fire.



Prince said the property owner did try to stop the fire with a garden hose, but it was too hot.

He said when burning, people should make a clear area around their burn pile, have a water supply nearby, and keep it small.

