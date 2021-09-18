Eternal Hills Cemetery sale deadline extended

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. —The battle for ownership of a Klamath Falls cemetery continues. Klamath County officials say the deadline for the sale of the Eternal Hills Cemetery was extended, till at least the end of the month.
The owner of Eternal Hills and Memorial Gardens lost his license after numerous complaints in 2016. The state of Oregon got involved in 2017, forcing him into bankruptcy.
Last year, the state put the cemetery up for auction. The county, an out-of-state corporation, and the old owner, all placed bids.
“We’ve been waiting on the court system now for not months but years and it’s time to hopefully get this thing resolved and put behind us,” said Commissioner Derrick DeGroot.
Commissioner DeGroot says hopefully this is the last delay.
