Eugene man accused of intentionally setting home on fire with people inside after dispute

EUGENE, Ore — A Eugene man is in jail after police say he allegedly set a home on fire following a dispute with family members.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says deputies first responded to the arson call on the 4600 block of Scottdale St Friday night. Deputies on scene stated they were able to develop probable cause that 46-year-old Lee Samuel Ellis set the home on fire after the dispute.

“A court restraining order currently prohibits Ellis from going to the involved residence,” Lane County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. “Other family members were inside the home when Ellis started the fire. Ellis then fled the scene.”

Deputies later tased and arrested Ellis after a brief standoff early Saturday morning. He’s lodged in the Lane County Jail facing charges including violation of a restraining order, resisting arrest and interfering with police.

The Sheriff’s Office says the arson portion of the incident remains under investigation and additional charges are being reviewed. The status on the people affected and the home is currently unknown.

