Evacuations levels lowered for some areas affected Almeda Fire

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Evacuations are being lowered for some areas affected by the Almeda Fire.

The following areas are being lowered to a Evacuation Level 1 ‘Be Ready’:

  • All of South Medford area North of South Stage Road
  • The Area West of Phoenix, including: Carpenter Hill Road, Coleman Creek Road, Camp Baker Road, Pioneer Road and Dark Hollow Road
  • Areas on the East side of I-5 including: Fern Valley Road, Payne Road, Royal Crest Road, Suncrest Road and West Valley View Road

These areas were previously at a Level 2 ‘Be Set,’ but are now a Level 1 ‘Be Ready.’

For a full map visit: https://jcgis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=3caa39804db54631a61007180d5ef415

