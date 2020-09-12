Evacuations levels lowered for some areas affected Almeda Fire

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Evacuations are being lowered for some areas affected by the Almeda Fire.
The following areas are being lowered to a Evacuation Level 1 ‘Be Ready’:
- All of South Medford area North of South Stage Road
- The Area West of Phoenix, including: Carpenter Hill Road, Coleman Creek Road, Camp Baker Road, Pioneer Road and Dark Hollow Road
- Areas on the East side of I-5 including: Fern Valley Road, Payne Road, Royal Crest Road, Suncrest Road and West Valley View Road
These areas were previously at a Level 2 ‘Be Set,’ but are now a Level 1 ‘Be Ready.’
For a full map visit: https://jcgis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=3caa39804db54631a61007180d5ef415
