Evans Valley Community Center explains why it cancelled barbecue

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – The Evans Valley Community Association is speaking out Monday after it cancelled the Southern Oregon Coalition for Racial Equity’s reservation.

The community center says it received numerous threats against its property and the people involved in the private, peaceful event. That’s why on Friday, the day before the planned barbecue, the Evans Valley Community Association Board decided to cancel the reservation.

“A lot of what we were received were screen shots from groups and they were making it pretty clear, violently, clear that they did not want us to have the event here,” said Molly Brown.

After canceling the barbecue, the organization said it’s property was vandalized. Community members, including the group that planned the barbecue, have already helped to clean it up.

The community center is hosting a meeting tomorrow night where people can peacefully voice current and future concerns.

