Excellence in Business Awards celebrates 99th year

Excellence in Business Awards celebrates 99th year

MEDFORD, Ore. — Local business leaders were honored Thursday at the Medford-Jackson County Chamber’s ‘Excellence in Business Awards’.

It’s the year’s largest gathering of Southern Oregon’s brightest and most successful business leaders and people that have made a significant difference to the local community.

This year’s top honor, the First Citizen award, went to Dr. Brian Gross who spent thirty-five years as a cardiologist. During that time he helped develop a process that brought the death rate for certain heart attacks down.

“You can’t do this alone, this is an entire cardiac community. I happen to be getting the award tonight, but it takes — I want to receive it on behalf of all of them,” said Dr. Gross.

More recently, Dr. Gross helped to bring Pulse-Point to our area. That’s an app that alerts people trained in CPR to emergencies happening nearby.

This is the 99th year of the awards.

2018 Excellence in Business Awards
FRIST CITIZEN Dr. Brian Gross, MD, FACC, FAHA
RETAILER OF THE YEAR Walmart, Medford
MEMBER OF THE YEAR David Wright
NEW MEMBER OF THE YEAR Bobbio’s Pizza
OUTSTANDING CORPORATE CITIZEN For-Profit S+B James Construction
Non-profit Maslow Project
BUSINESS EXCELLENCE Small KDP Certified Public Accountants, LLP
Medium Precision Electric
Large People’s Bank of Commerce
COMMUNITY SPIRIT AWARD Darcy Mann-Self, President, Pear Blossom Festival
RISING STAR AWARD Damien Rennie, Sky Oak Financial

