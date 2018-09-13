Excellence in Business Awards celebrates 99th year

MEDFORD, Ore. — Local business leaders were honored Thursday at the Medford-Jackson County Chamber’s ‘Excellence in Business Awards’.
It’s the year’s largest gathering of Southern Oregon’s brightest and most successful business leaders and people that have made a significant difference to the local community.
This year’s top honor, the First Citizen award, went to Dr. Brian Gross who spent thirty-five years as a cardiologist. During that time he helped develop a process that brought the death rate for certain heart attacks down.
“You can’t do this alone, this is an entire cardiac community. I happen to be getting the award tonight, but it takes — I want to receive it on behalf of all of them,” said Dr. Gross.
More recently, Dr. Gross helped to bring Pulse-Point to our area. That’s an app that alerts people trained in CPR to emergencies happening nearby.
This is the 99th year of the awards.
|
2018 Excellence in Business Awards
|FRIST CITIZEN
|Dr. Brian Gross, MD, FACC, FAHA
|RETAILER OF THE YEAR
|Walmart, Medford
|MEMBER OF THE YEAR
|David Wright
|NEW MEMBER OF THE YEAR
|Bobbio’s Pizza
|OUTSTANDING CORPORATE CITIZEN
|For-Profit
|S+B James Construction
|Non-profit
|Maslow Project
|BUSINESS EXCELLENCE
|Small
|KDP Certified Public Accountants, LLP
|Medium
|Precision Electric
|Large
|People’s Bank of Commerce
|COMMUNITY SPIRIT AWARD
|Darcy Mann-Self, President, Pear Blossom Festival
|RISING STAR AWARD
|Damien Rennie, Sky Oak Financial