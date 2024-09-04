Extreme fire danger this weekend in Jackson, Josephine counties

JACKSON & JOSEPHINE COUNTIES, Ore. – Triple digit temperatures and a chance for thunderstorms this weekend are ramping up fire potential in many areas across southern Oregon.

According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, the fire danger level will increase to extreme in Jackson and Josephine counties starting Friday at 12:01 a.m. Natalie Weber of ODF says additional resources will be sent with any fire response this weekend.

According to Weber, the main difference between high and extreme fire danger is that mowing dry vegetation and grass is not allowed at any time, even with battery-operated or electric power sources. Following ODF restrictions are key to fire prevention, Weber says, especially since most human-caused fires are accidental.

“We’re getting further into the year, we’re getting closer to fall. There’s that tendency to want to lower our guards a little bit, but that fire potential is still very much here and active, especially in southern Oregon,” Weber says.

Over in the Douglas District, fire danger levels remain at high. Rachael Pope with the Douglas Forest Protective association says temperatures, fuel moisture levels, and relative humidity all help determine fire danger level.

Pope says danger levels vary between different districts and zones, so its important to make sure you’re following the correct public use restrictions in your area.

“If the weather changes and it gets hotter, then we might go into extreme like Jackson and Josephine counties. During fire season those fire danger levels are always changing with variables based on data,” Pope says.

Pope adds that anything that can cause heat or throw a spark near dry vegetation is a risk for fire. To see the full restrictions for your area, visit the State of Oregon website.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.