F-15 flyover honors front line workers in Southern Oregon

Southern Oregon — Eyes were on the skies this morning as the 173rd fighter wing out of Klamath Falls honored healthcare workers in Southern Oregon.

The flyover started in Ashland just after 10am.

The two F-15 fighter jets went over Asante Rogue Regional and Providence Medford within minutes.

At Asante, hospital staff gathered briefly to catch a glimpse of the F-15’s as they passed overhead.

“It’s awesome, it’s nice to know there are people out there who do see us who do appreciate our hard work, and I’ve always been a fan of the jets anyway, so this was just extra special,” said Krista Bennett.

The jets finished their trip through Southern Oregon just before 11am after flying over hospitals in Coos Bay, Coquille, Bandon, and Gold Beach.

