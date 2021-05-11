Home
Face-to-face meetings with FEMA for Almeda, S. Obenchain fire survivors

Face-to-face meetings with FEMA for Almeda, S. Obenchain fire survivors

Local News , , , , , , ,

JACKSON CO., Ore.- The Jackson County Emergency Operations Center announced today that Federal Emergency Management Agency has agreed to reengage with fire survivors in face-to-face meetings to assist them through the claim process.  These meetings are designed to provide a second look at the applications previously filed where survivors have concerns, or they were denied benefits.

The reengagement meetings will be held as follows:

  • May 14-17 at the Phoenix Plaza Civic Center. 220 N. Main Street, Phoenix, OR
    • Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday and Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • May 21-24 at the Talent Community Center, 104 E. Main St., Talent, OR (behind City Hall)
    • Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday and Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

These reengagement meetings were previously scheduled for earlier this month, but were postponed when the County was moved to an extreme risk level for COVID-19.  Now that the county has moved back to a high-risk level, these meetings can resume.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »