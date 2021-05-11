Face-to-face meetings with FEMA for Almeda, S. Obenchain fire survivors

JACKSON CO., Ore.- The Jackson County Emergency Operations Center announced today that Federal Emergency Management Agency has agreed to reengage with fire survivors in face-to-face meetings to assist them through the claim process. These meetings are designed to provide a second look at the applications previously filed where survivors have concerns, or they were denied benefits.
The reengagement meetings will be held as follows:
- May 14-17 at the Phoenix Plaza Civic Center. 220 N. Main Street, Phoenix, OR
- Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday and Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- May 21-24 at the Talent Community Center, 104 E. Main St., Talent, OR (behind City Hall)
- Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday and Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
These reengagement meetings were previously scheduled for earlier this month, but were postponed when the County was moved to an extreme risk level for COVID-19. Now that the county has moved back to a high-risk level, these meetings can resume.
