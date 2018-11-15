Faibish Trial enters third day, nears verdict

Grants Pass, Ore — The man accused of killing a grants pass high school student last year appeared in court for day three of his trial today.
23 year old Christopher Faibish hit and killed 15 year old Malachi Batty in March of 2017.
Both the prosecution and defense rested their case after interviewing drug and toxicology experts on the stand.
The prosecution argued that Faibish used both heroin and cocaine the night before the accident and that played a role when he hit Batty with his truck.
The charges reflect that, but did not rise to the level of manslaughter according to the Chief Deputy District Attorney.
“Had we had Driving under the Influence as part of the facts of this case, there is an enhancement that would be with manslaughter in the 2nd degree that would also be applied to criminally negligent homicide, that makes the sentence different,” said Deputy District Attorney Lisa Turner.
If convicted, Christopher Faibish faces as many as 18 months in prison on state guidelines, but the defense is allowed to argue for probation instead.
