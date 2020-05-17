Faith and Freedom Rally in downtown Medford draws out hundreds of people

The rally featured live music, speeches from pastors and politicians, along with lots of people coming together to uphold their rights as U.S. citizens.
One man even took a vacation day from work to attend the rally.
“I have not worn a mask, I have gone everywhere, I’ve worked everyday, I’ve worked extra days at my job – I go hiking, I go out in public. I have a good immune system, I believe its the responsibility of the individual to protect themselves,” said rally attendee, William Wiest.
The event organizer previously told us the event wasn’t political in nature and was meant to stand up for freedom, as well as support local leaders who are trying to reopen the county.
“[When] we feel the government is overreaching on our businesses or anything any of our freedoms – we stand up. So, we’re mostly trying to be a backing behind our local leaders,” said event organizer, Amy Rose.
The rally was approved by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Medford Police.
It gave many people a chance to show off their patriotism.
“I think people need to be reminded of what our protections are in the greatest country in the world. If somebody wants a flu shot or they want to wear a mask, I have no problem with them doing that, that’s their right to do it how they want to do it,” said Wiest.
The rally concluded after three hours.
