GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Fall racing is back at the Grants Pass Downs on Sunday, September 8, when the horses will be hitting the track for opening day.

Looking ahead, September 22nd is Ladies Hat Day.

Then on September 29th it’s the Second Annual T Rex Races. It was a big hit last year, no surprise.

Then October 6 marks Oktoberfest, before the season closes down on October 14.

You can head to RacingontheRogue.org for more.

