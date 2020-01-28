Fallen tree traps 2 people inside Merlin home

MERLIN, Ore. — Two people were trapped after a tree crushed the roof of a Merlin home.
Rural Metro Fire responded to the house on the 1000 block of Peco Rd. in Merlin just before 7 p.m. One resident was able to escape from the home, but the second person had to wait until power was shut off. Firefighters then cut through the wall to save the second resident, who was transported with non life-threatening injuries.
A bird died, but crew were able to rescue another bird and dog.
The cause of the tree falling is unknown, but crews say it seems the tree just uprooted. Rural Metro was assisted by AMR Josephine County and Grants Pass Department of Public Safety.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.