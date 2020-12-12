Familia Unida gives bikes away to fire victims

TALENT, Ore –After two months of collecting bikes from the community, they were handed out to people who lost everything in the Almeda Fire Friday.
The bikes were handed out at arbor house in Talent.
The giveaway was made possible by non-profit, Familia Unida, and the help of rogue valley strong.
It says it gave away 20 bikes in just its first hour.
Fire victim Jodie Yeamans says the bikes make all the difference to her twin daughters.
“We lost the house like so many, lost both of my kids bikes that we just got for them, and to be able to replace them is just so kind.”
The event will still be going on Saturday from 10-4 at the same location.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.