Familia Unida gives bikes away to fire victims

TALENT, Ore –After two months of collecting bikes from the community, they were handed out to people who lost  everything in the Almeda Fire Friday.

The bikes were handed out at arbor house in Talent.

The giveaway was made possible by non-profit, Familia Unida, and the help of rogue valley strong.

It says it gave away 20 bikes in just its first hour.

Fire victim Jodie Yeamans says the bikes make all the difference to her twin daughters.
“We lost the house like so many, lost both of my kids bikes that we just got for them, and to be able to replace them is just so kind.”

The event will still be going on Saturday from 10-4 at the same location.

