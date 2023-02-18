Family asks for support in search for missing mother on NorCal coast

DEL NORTE, Ore. —It’s been two weeks Since a Washington woman went missing in the Gasquet area. She was mushroom hunting with her family.

Crews are still unable to find 71-year-old Vana Sisopha. Her family is still looking for answers about her disappearance and holding out hope for their loved one.

Vana, her husband, and their daughter went out to find wild mushrooms near Gasquet but all got separated on February 2nd. Vana’s husband, daughter, dog, pieces of clothing, and mushroom bucket have all been found but she’s still missing

Her family says she’s been mushroom picking for over 20 years and knows the area well. Crews took a break the last few days because of inclement weather but returned Friday.

Vana’s son says the forest service was called in to pave a path near where the bucket was found, an area that wasn’t focused on before.

“She’s a loving woman, very kind-hearted and a lot of people know her just we are all heartbroken by this incident and want all of this to come to an end,” said Michael Chansavang, her son.

The Del Norte County Sheriff says the search will continue all weekend.

Vana’s friends and family will be there. The family asks you to keep the mother of 7 in your thoughts and prayers.