Family back in business after Almeda Fire

TALENT, Ore. — A family who lost everything in the Almeda Fire, is now back serving the Talent community, once again.

The Daddy Ramen Asian-inspired food truck has been providing meals to the community for years. Owner, Phoenix Sigalove, and his family lost their business and home in the fire.

A year and a half later, he was approached by Gather Cafe about available property in downtown Talent, right next door to them. That’s when The Vintage Coffee shop was born. Tuesday, the business hosted a soft launch offering coffee and baked goods.

“We wanted to come back strong, we wanted to be able to provide again for our community, and be part of the lifeblood that is small business here in this town,” said Sigalove.

You can find the business at 250 East Wagner Street.

In the future, it has plans to expand to lunch and dinner, along with Daddy Ramen’s new food truck behind the building. Japanese-style food, Daddy Ramen, a saki bar, and live music are all in the works.