Family creates ‘Quarantine Cuisine’ videos

PORTLAND, Ore. — Some families are using this time at home to create their very own YouTube channels.
Nine-year-old Karson Owen-Kidd, little brother Korbin and dads Justin and Rob teamed up to create: Quarantine Cuisine.
This isn’t just a home-ec class. Karson is reading recipes and practicing his fractions by measuring ingredients.
“I miss school, I miss my teachers, I miss my friends but I also get to have fun here. Uh.. Baking,” Karson said.
