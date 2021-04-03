Home
Family details heartbreak after Redwood tree kills parents of five

YREKA, Cali. – The community is rallying around a Yreka family after two of their own died a week ago after a Redwood tree fell on their car.

Now, NBC5 News is hearing firsthand from one of the family members.

It’s unimaginable, but for the Woodruff family, it’s their reality.

“Things like this that happen usually happen to the best of people,” Amanda Maffei, Jessica Woodruff’s first cousin.

On Thursday, March 25th, Yreka parents jake and Jessica woodruff were on Highway 199 in Del Norte Co. headed for a weekend away. An annual tradition for Jessica’s birthday. Suddenly, a Redwood Tree fell on their car killing the couple on sight. The couple leaves behind 5 children.

“The older two Megan and Evan, have stepped up incredibility they’re a really tight-knit family. These children are all very close,” said Maffei.

Maffei is Jessica’s first cousin she told NBC5 News more than a week later she’s still in shock.

“I’m doing better than last Friday, but t’s just [taking] one day at a time,” said Maffei.

Maffei set up a Go Fund Me for her cousins. In the span of a week, the fundraiser has already raised over $300,000. The family’s goal is $5,000.

