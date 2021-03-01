Family in Grants Pass finds old objects inside walls of home

“I was like, ‘honey, you’re out of town half the year for work, what am i going to do in this house?’ and I found out what I was going do, I was going to make holes in the walls and find cool things,” said home owner, Makayla Whitespeare.
Whitespeare says she and her husband, Nate, bought their first house together a year and a half ago.
Once they started renovating, they began to discover odd things in the walls, under the stairs and buried in the basement. “We’ve just been finding things left and right every time we open something,” she said.
She says she’s found a toothbrush, a knife, a wallet – and even bones – but, before you get too spooked, she believes they’re from a turkey.
The most intriguing things she believes she’s discovered is a picture of a girl, as well as a single key that was inside of a closet wall upstairs.
“I just want to know what happened, it’s cool when you find hints like that, it makes you want to explore more.”
She says a man has offered to metal detect the basement and a nearby church is scanning the photo of the girl in hopes of identifying her in old Josephine County records.
Since the home was built in 1935, Whitespeare says its tough to figure out what era the objects come from and which owner.
“This house hasn’t been rented out before, but it’s been owned by 10 [different] people,” said Whitespeare.
Of course, I had to know if she noticed any paranormal activity, but Whitespeare says she hasn’t been scared or experienced anything un-ordinary.
“We’re not sure if it’s meant to be a trash stash or what exactly they were aiming for,” she said.
As the Whitespeare family searches for answers and more hidden objects are revealed, the question still remains — why?
