Family of Ashland missing man says this is out of character

ASHLAND, Ore. – An Ashland man disappeared in the Glendale area last weekend. His family told NBC5 News went missing while having a medical emergency.
Thirty-six-year-old Trevor Watson is a local musician. His family even said he wrote scores for University of Oregon commercials. According to his sister, he suffers from alcoholism and was detoxing at his parent’s home. That’s when he went missing.
“We just want some information so we can get him the help that he needs so that he can be returned home safely,” said Andrea Watson-Massie.
A volunteer search and rescue team has been looking around his parent’s home. They’re planning on doing another mission if there are no leads.
If you have any information please contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The number is 541-440-3792, the case number is 21-3792.
