Family of man who went missing in Mt. Shasta plea for help

Eunice Rhodes said, “We’ve been up here for two weeks looking for you, you know we’re worried, you know you need to come home,” Eunice Rhodes said. “We just need you to come home baby. Get in touch with your grandmother, you know my phone number by memory, get in touch with the police department. Get in touch. Get home!”
The family of 28-year-old Devohnte Morgan is pleading for his safe return after he was last seen in Mount Shasta on the 5th of May.
Police say Morgan was visiting Mount Shasta from the Bay Area with his girlfriend. According to the girlfriend, they got into an argument on May 4th and she broke up with him. The next day, she told police she left the motel they were staying at and went for a walk. When she was returning to her room, she told police she passed Morgan but he seemed upset, so they didn’t speak. That was the last time anyone saw or heard from him.
Mt. Shasta Police Chief Parish Cross said, “I really don’t have any theories. Nothing that’s got any validity or credibility that is supported by evidence.”
Mt. Shasta police released surveillance video that captured Morgan walking down Mount Shasta Boulevard on May 5th, corroborating the girlfriend’s story.
His debit card hasn’t been used since he disappeared and his cell phone last pinged in the bay area before he left for Mt. Shasta.
Rhodes said, “If there’s anybody out there who might have seen him, who knows his whereabouts, I can’t express how much it would mean to us to get him back with us.”
Morgan’s family is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the missing man.