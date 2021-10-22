Family of missing Happy Camp man offer $15k reward

HAPPY CAMP, Cali. – The family of a missing Happy Camp man are offering a reward for any information on his disappearance.
James Eugene Sharpe disappeared earlier this month. He was walking towards his grandson’s house in Happy Camp but never made it there. Now his family is offering $15,000 to find him.
“It’s kinda scary in a sense. If someone would have done something to him, which we don’t wanna think. But on the other hand, it’s kind of left us with nothing else to think,” said Andrea Phillips, Sharpe’s granddaughter.
If you have any information about his whereabouts call Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.
