Family of missing mom puts together search party

Katie Streit
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The family of a missing mother told NBC5 News they’re organizing a search party Saturday to find her.

Grants Pass Police said 39-year-old Rachael Behnke was reported missing Monday afternoon. A week ago she dropped her kids at North Middle School.

Her brother said she was last seen driving on Redwood Highway towards the California border. But as of 2 days ago, she hasn’t crossed state lines.

“She does suffer from depression and she does have some mental illness stuff. So that is a big concern of ours. We want to make sure that she’s safe,” said Kevin Behnke, Rachael’s brother.

The search will start at 7 a.m. Saturday at Riverside Park in Grants Pass.

