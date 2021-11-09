Family of missing woman puts up two billboards in Medford

Posted by by Katie Streit November 8, 2021
Last Updated:November 8, 2021

MEDFORD, Ore. – The family of a Lane County woman who was last seen in Josephine County now has a billboard up. If you drive in Medford, you might see it.

Forty-five-year-old Fauna Frey has been missing for over a year. Her friends and family now have 2 billboards reminding people she’s still gone.

The last time her father heard from her was in June 2020. He told NBC5 News she was visiting a friend in Grants Pass. She called him sounding distraught, he hasn’t heard from her since.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into her disappearance.

