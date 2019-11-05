Family owned video store in Merlin closes it’s doors after 32 years

Merlin, Ore — It’s a sign of the times. One of the last remaining family owned video rental stores in Southern Oregon is closing it’s doors.
First ‘Mikey’s Place’ in Merlin opened it’s doors one last time to a crowd of customers new and old.
A line formed outside the video rental store around noon for a final sale of just about everything.
The store’s owners thanked customers for 32 good years.
“It’s kind of bittersweet, technology did take us over, that’s why have to do what we have to do,” said owner Mike Chanqeut.
“When we heard that they were closing our heart went out to them but we were also excited for them because we knew it was a new adventure for them so we had to come out and wish them well,” said J Marshall, a long-time customer of Mikey’s.
Mikey’s place will be open to sell all it’s videos, games and fixtures at discounted prices through it’s last day, Saturday.
