Family provides update on local woman who went missing in Hawaii

Megan May Funderburk grew up primarily in Southern Oregon.
She attended Crater and South Medford High Schools, graduating from South Medford in 2014.
Funderburk moved to Hilo on the Big Island of Hawaii and lived there for 5 years.
She disappeared on February 9th.
“She was a very sweet, loving and nurturing person and she loved people,” said Megan’s mom, Kellie Ann Carlson.
Carlson filed a missing person report with the Hawaii Police Department after someone found Megan’s iPhone.
Search teams found Funderburk’s shawl and one of her shoes in the same area, near Wainaku Scenic Point.
“I knew something was wrong though, her phone being there, you know, her coat and her one shoe. It just wasn’t like Megan and it just wasn’t right,” Carlson added.
Funderburk’s father and brother flew to Hawaii, where they got help from volunteer and search coordinator, Chris Berquist.
Berquist previously made national headlines after he helped find missing hiker, Amanda Eller, after she’d been missing for 16 days.
Funderburk’s brother was the first person to notify Carlson.
“Devon was the first one that called me and said we found her, he was up above, he could see her down there. He said we found her and he cried like a baby and said I’m so sorry,” Carlson said.
Police have put out a coroner’s request.
An autopsy is also in progress to determine the cause of death.
“The fact that her life got cut so short makes me ill. But I’m so grateful for all the beautiful memories she left for us,” said Carlson.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.