Family Solutions celebrates grand opening of new treatment center

Grants Pass, Ore.- A new treatment center for young boys is now open in Grants Pass.
The new Family Solutions’ facility caters to boys between the ages of 7 to 12 who have been abused or traumatized.
“They will receive the care, the therapy, the support, the skill development that they’ll need to assist them in living in a much better life than they’ve had in the past,” Tom Johnson, executive director, Family Solutions said.
Staff says their goal is to make them feel safe, and at home during their recovery.
“That’s really what it is about, helping these children have a better life than they’ve experienced in the past,” Johnson said.
The Family Solutions’ Cedar House is the only behavioral rehabilitation residential group home for children 7 to 12 in the state of Oregon.
The facility can hold 12 boys at a time and the first group is expected to move in Monday.
Family Solutions hopes to expand their program in the future.