Home
Family Solutions celebrates grand opening of new treatment center

Family Solutions celebrates grand opening of new treatment center

Local News , , , , , , ,

Grants Pass, Ore.- A new treatment center for young boys is now open in Grants Pass.

The new Family Solutions’ facility caters to boys between the ages of 7 to 12 who have been abused or traumatized.

“They will receive the care, the therapy, the support, the skill development that they’ll need to assist them in living in a much better life than they’ve had in the past,” Tom Johnson, executive director, Family Solutions said.

Staff says their goal is to make them feel safe, and at home during their recovery.

“That’s really what it is about, helping these children have a better life than they’ve experienced in the past,” Johnson said.

The Family Solutions’ Cedar House is the only behavioral rehabilitation residential group home for children 7 to 12 in the state of Oregon.

The facility can hold 12 boys at a time and the first group is expected to move in Monday.

Family Solutions hopes to expand their program in the future.

Karen Tang

NBC5 News reporter Karen Tang graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in communications and a master's in journalism.

Before coming to Medford, Karen was an intern at WUSA9 and NBC News Channel in Washington D.C.

During her time in Maryland, Karen was an NCAA Division I student-athlete on the Maryland gymnastics team. She competed against Big Ten universities and made the Big Ten All-Championship team.

When Karen isn't reporting, she’s at the gym working out, taking pictures with her dog Boomer and searching for the best food in Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics