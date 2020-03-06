Famous Jacksonville toy shop going on the market

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – A beloved Jacksonville shop is up for sale and will close their doors by the end of 2021.
The famous Scheffel’s Toy Shop in Jacksonville is on the market. After thirty years in business, the owner, Linda Graham is starting a new chapter, retirement. She’s sad to see the store go, but she hopes a bright new face will continue the legacy.
“What I’d like to do is sell the business or remnants there of. To somebody who wants to keep a toy store going of some degree. Maybe add children’s clothing maybe add something else too,” Graham said.
Graham says one of her favorite things owning the store was seeing the generations of families come in.
If you’re interested in buying the corner store on California St. email Graham at [email protected] or call (541) 899-7421.
