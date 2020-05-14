Home
Famous Oregonians read to kids to benefit Start Making A Reader Today

Famous Oregonians read to kids to benefit Start Making A Reader Today

With schools closed reading is more important than ever, so one non-profit is bringing the books to kids with a virtual ‘read-a-thon’

Start Making A Reader Today or SMART is hosting a 12 hour read-aloud this Saturday featuring famous Oregonians throughout the state including Governor Kate Brown, Portland Trailblazer CJ McCollum and Medford Mayor Gary Wheeler.

The “Oregon Reads Aloud” fundraiser has a goal of raising $30,000 to buy books for the 11,000 kids SMART serves.

“We’re serving almost 12-thousand kids state wide. And we’re doing whatever it is that we can do in the best way possible,” said Julie Brimble with SMART.

‘Oregon Reads Aloud’ runs on the SMART Oregon Youtube channel from 10am to 10pm Saturday with Jackson and Josephine County readers from 4pm to 5pm.

You can join in at this link – Oregon Reads Aloud

