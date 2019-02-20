Home
Farm Expo cultivates education for Klamath Basin 4th graders

Farm Expo cultivates education for Klamath Basin 4th graders

Local

Klamath Falls, Ore. – About 900 fourth graders from the Klamath Basin now have a better understanding of agriculture.

Farm Expo co-organizer Suzanne Gallagher says she hopes kids come away from the event with one thing in mind.  “The farmers and ranchers are the good guys.  They’re the ones that take really good care of their land, the water, and their livestock.”

The students move between 17 booths focusing on different elements of agriculture.

“There’s about 16 sprouts on a potato.”  Notes Brooklyn Bean of Shasta Elementary.  “And you can make about 16 plants with the sprouts.”

Some other crops aren’t as well known.

“Mint oil can go into some cookies, and stuff like that.”  Explains Nathan Billy of Peterson Elementary.  “You only put a little bit in.”

Many of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) students that assist can remember when they were in fourth grade, attending the expo.

“That it was fun.”  Recalls Taylor Randall of the Bonanza FFA.  “I wanted to do something like this when I get older, and just teach the kids about farm life.”

The farm expo is now in its 49th year.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »