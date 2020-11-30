Home
Farm in GP looking for competitors to compete in light display

Farm in GP looking for competitors to compete in light display

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Fort Vannoy Farms is looking for competitors for its upcoming competitive light display.

Competitors need to sign up for the event by December 4th.

The farm encourages people to advertise their businesses, non-profits or groups.

Cash prizes will be given to 1st, 2nd and 3rd places based off of public vote.

The public will drive-thru to view the displays due to COVID.

For more information, click here.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »