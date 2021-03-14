Farm-to-School Program in Klamath Falls going strong as students return to class

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Klamath County School District’s ‘Farm-to-School’ program is going strong as students return to in-person learning.
The program works with the OSU Klamath Basin Extension Center, using grant funding, to purchase locally grown foods for student meals.
This year alone, the district says it’s purchased 1,900 pounds of russet potatoes, and over 6,000 pounds of ground beef from local farms.
“The Klamath County School District has worked in great partnership with us to pair the procurement of local and Oregon grown foods with the education [of] teaching kids where that food comes from, how to grow it, who grows it for them,” said OSU Klamath Basin Extension Center program partner, Patty Case.
Case says once a month the locally grown food is served in their cafeterias.
She adds that the goal is to serve locally grown foods regularly in the future.
