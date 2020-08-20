Home
Fat Kid Food Co. donates 100% of proceeds to injured chef

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local food truck donated 100% of its proceeds today to support another food truck and its chef.

The Fat Kid Food Company owner, Chaz McKenna said the chef for the ‘Truffle Pig Kitchen’ food truck was badly injured a few months ago, and put out of work.

On chef McKenna’s birthday, August 19, his team set out to raise money for whatever his fellow chef needed.

He said the community seemed eager to help. “One gentleman comes and says this is $100 for [the cause.] He said I thought you were going to be open right now and then he came back! Then we had another person tip fifty dollars on top of that,” said McKenna.

He said they raised just under $1,500 in two hours and ended up running out of food.

