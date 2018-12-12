Fatal car crash shuts down Oregon HWY 238

Update 11:13 p.m.: OSP reports the truck hauling a trailer with hay, lost control and struck the other two vehicles. Not only did one person lose their life, but OSP says another was seriously injured and sent to the hospital.
Jacksonville, Ore. – Oregon State Police report that one person has died in a three car accident on Oregon Highway 238, just outside Jacksonville. The pile up happened shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday night, blocking the road during rush hour traffic. One of the vehicles involved was hauling a trailer with hay. Oregon State Police did not release the name of the person who died, or the conditions of others involved. A cause has not been released.
Trip Check listed a detour using Cady Road well into the night. You can check the latest conditions here.