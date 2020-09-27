Fatal crash closes part of I-5 in Josephine Co.

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — A fatal crash had closed a portion of Interstate 5 in Josephine County Saturday night.
According to Rural Metro Fire Department, a car hit a pedestrian near the Hugo exit at milepost 66. All northbound lanes were closed around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.
Traffic was being detoured onto Knights Crossing Road, drivers were told to expect delays.
Oregon State Police was also on seen. No more information was available, stay with NBC5 News for updates on this developing story.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weather forecaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS Evening News in New York City and the NBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on her Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@NicCostantino).