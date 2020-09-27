Home
Fatal crash closes part of I-5 in Josephine Co.

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — A fatal crash had closed a portion of Interstate 5 in Josephine County Saturday night.

According to Rural Metro Fire Department, a car hit a pedestrian near the Hugo exit at milepost 66. All northbound lanes were closed around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

Traffic was being detoured onto Knights Crossing Road, drivers were told to expect delays.

Oregon State Police was also on seen. No more information was available, stay with NBC5 News for updates on this developing story.

