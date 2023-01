ASHLAND, Ore. – Officials responded to a crash that turned fatal on December 30th.

Just after 5:30 pm crews responded to a crash on Ashland Street.

According to officials, the crash resulted in one fatality. The name of the victim has not been released.

Ashland street was closed from Tolman Creek Road to Clay Street, while crews investigated the incident.

According to officials, more information will be released once more is learned from the investigators.