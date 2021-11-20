Fatal crashes in changing weather has experts saying slow down

SOUTHERN OREGON, —Two fatal single-car crashes in two nights in Josephine County, have experts urging people to drive to the conditions.

This time of year, local roads can be wet, even if it isn’t raining or snowing. Freezing fog can create ice. Tire experts say it’s important to adjust your driving habits this time of year.

Ed’s Point S Tires and Auto says its seen an increase of people coming in, with various related tire issues.

“Take a look at your road conditions to look at your weather see what the forecast is, the big thing is just taking a look at your tires seeing if you’re noticing I’m starting to slip a lot more than I should, ” said Elijah Hice with the auto shop.

Experts advise you to leave more space between vehicles and slow down, to drive appropriately with the conditions, when it’s wet.

Hice says you should also always make sure you have a spare when you drive.

