Federal reaction to Almeda Fire in Rogue Valley

Congressman Greg Walden said Governor Brown has already asked the federal government for assistance. He said he’s been in contact with the White House, he and Senator Jeff Merkley’s office will follow up urging prompt consideration for FEMA funding.

