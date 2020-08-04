Fees waived at National Parks Wednesday, following signing of ‘Great American Outdoors Act’

WASHINGTON D.C. — Fees are waived for National Parks Wednesday to celebrate President Donald Trump signing the Great American Outdoors Act into law.
The Great American Outdoors Act is a multi-billion dollar law, that puts money toward deferred maintenance at national parks and public lands. To commemorate the new law, U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt announced visitor entrance fees will be waived on Aug. 5. He also announced Aug. 4 will be ‘Great American Outdoors Day,’ every year.
“President Trump has just enacted the most consequential dedicated funding for national parks, wildlife refuges, public recreation facilities and American Indian school infrastructure in U.S. history,” said Secretary Bernhardt. “I’ve designated August 4 as Great American Outdoors Day and waived entrance fees to celebrate the passage of this historic conservation law.”
Fees are waived at the National Park Service, the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Other fee free days are scattered throughout the year, including upcoming dates September 26 and November 11.
Here is a fill list of remaining fee-free days in 2020:
NPS:
- August 5: Great American Outdoors Act Commemoration
- August 25: National Park Service Birthday
- September 26: National Public Lands Day
- November 11: Veterans Day
BLM:
- August 5: Great American Outdoors Act Commemoration
- September 26: National Public Lands Day
- November 11: Veterans Day
FWS:
- August 5: Great American Outdoors Act Commemoration
- September 26: National Public Lands Day
- October 11: First Sunday of National Wildlife Refuge Week
- November 11: Veterans Day
