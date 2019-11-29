Home
Fees waived at state parks tomorrow

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department wants you to put down the shopping bags and pick up your hiking boots this Black Friday.

It’s waiving day-use parking fees in 25 state parks for Black Friday only. They’re calling it “Green Friday” in hopes to get people outside and exploring.

The department said parking is free year-round at almost all state parks, but this special discount applies to the 25 parks that charge $5 parking fees.

