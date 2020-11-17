FEMA deadline extended

JACKSON CO, Ore. — The deadline to get disaster assistance from FEMA has been extended from today, to Monday, November 30th.
FEMA has already given $19.4 million to fire victims in Jackson County this fall.
You can register at the MARC, or Multi Agency Resource Center, at the Old Central Medford High School.
It’s open from 8am to 6pm Monday through Saturday and registration can be done over the phone, 7 days a week and costs nothing to apply.
FEMA’s Nate Custer says, “Keep in touch with FEMA, and don’t expect a call today or tomorrow, but there’s nothing wrong with calling in if you wanna know what is going on.”
The MARC closes on Saturday. To register with FEMA, visit disasterassistance.gov
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.