FEMA is looking at opening a semi-permanent administration branch

JACKSON CO., Ore. – FEMA is planning on putting roots in the Rogue Valley.

While the federal agency has several pop-up centers nearby, it’s planning to do more.

FEMA said it is planning on opening a semi-permanent administrative office for the handful of workers staying in the area.  Those resources will be able to keep communication flowing from the agency to disaster-affected residents.

“We are looking at providing some office space for some staff members to continue working on the major longer-term pieces. That includes the direct housing mission, as well as our public assistance program,” said Toby Rice.

While these offices won’t be open to the public, residents in need of FEMA assistance can still reach them online and by phone.

